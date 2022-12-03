Two earthquakes jolt parts of KP

Two earthquakes, measuring 4.5 and 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted several cities of north western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including capital Peshawar in the early hours of Saturday morning.

As a result of the moderate earthquake, people rushed out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

Thus far, no loss of life and property was reported from any part of the province.

Earthquake map of USGS.

According to US Geological Survey (USGS), the region was jolted by two earthquakes on Saturday morning. The first earthquake struck at around 6:30am local time at a location around 29 kilometers North-North West of Asmar in Kunar province of North Eastern Afghanistan.

Measured at 4.5 on the Richter scale, the earthquake took place at a depth of around 94 kilometers. The epicenter was located around 35 kilometers from the border with Pakistan in the Lower Dir region.

The second earthquake took place around an hour and a half later located 144 kilometers north of the first earthquake in Ishkashim. The earthquake measured at 4.4 on the Richter scale and was located a depth of 102 kilometers.

This quake was located just 20 kilometers from the Pakistan border in the Chitral region.