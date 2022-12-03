Sialkot starts rehabilitation work on airport

Following its announcement last month, Sialkot will close its privately built airport for 16 days for rehabilitation works.

In a notice issued by the Sialkot International Airport Airport Manager Nisar Ahmed, they will be closing the airport from December 5 to December 16.

The rehabilitation work is being undertaken to improve the runway of the airport for better riding quality for planes and other issues.

Flights bound for the airport will be diverted for this period.

The airport had last month informed all relevant authorities about the closure of the airport.