Pakistani ‘moral police’ triggered over Ayesha Omar’s beach pictures

The multitalented Ayesha Omar has been frequently targeted for her life choices, with a simple advertisement shoot landing her in trouble with Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza last year. She is being criticized for her choices again, this time it is for her outfit.

Recently, the actor-turned-singer-turned-model invited severe public backlash when she shared pictures on her social media handles from a recent trip to the beach.

The picture showed her wearing a bikini top and beach wrap skirt which still kept her modesty intact. However, it was not enough for many trolls who ‘moral police’ who thought they should school her for her choices.

Many of her fans admired the singer’s outfit and said that she is looking so pretty.

One of her fans said, “May you always keep shining. Lots of prayers for you. May God bless you always.”

Another person said that she is looking stunning as always.

However, many people did not like her bold outfit, judging her per what they think should be the moral standard and called her out for wearing ‘little to no’ clothing.

An internet user even went as far as to say that they are confused if she is even a Muslim and belongs to an Islamic state.

Another one said that celebrities wear bold and revealing outfits all year, and then they feature in Ramzan transmission and teach us Islam.

Check out how people reacted to the Rehbra actor’s recent pictures.

In the end though, Ayesha had the last laugh. Having perhaps foreseen the kind of reaction she would get from the internet, she shared a quote by English writer Allan Watts that said: