Senior parliamentarian Najma Hameed passes away

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Parliamentarian Begum Najma Hameed passed away in Rawalpindi’s Holy Family Hospital after a protracted illness on Friday.

She was 78 years old and is survived by three sons.

Her funeral is expected to be performed in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Begum Najma Hameed was the aunt of Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and sister to PML-N leader Tahira Aurangzeb.

Not only was Begum Najma Hameed was the central leader of the PML-N but also the face of the party in Rawalpindi. She was also the president of PML-N Women’s Wing and had been elected as a senator twice.

She was very close to the PML-N’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and his wife Kulsoom Nawaz (late). She also played a critical role during the political struggle of the party led by Kulsoom Nawaz.

When Kulsoom was kept under house arrest in Rawalpindi, the house where she was kept in Satellite Town belonged to Najma Hameed.

Begum Najma Hameed was born on March 18, 1944, in Multan and served the Muslim League along with Begum Ra’ana Liaqat Ali Khan and Begum Feroz Khan Noon in different capacities.

She dedicated her entire life to the Muslim League.

Begum Najma Hameed’s house had always been the center of political activity. She was known as a brave and intelligent political leader.