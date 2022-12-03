US calls for ‘full’, ‘transparent’ probe to Kabul attack

The United States has called for a full and transparent investigation into the Friday attack on Pakistan’s head of mission at the embassy in Kabul.

During the regular press briefing at the US State Department on Friday, Spokesperson Ned Price said that the US condemns the attack on the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul targeting senior diplomat and head of mission.

“We offer our sympathies and wish a quick recovery to those affected by the violence,” he said.

The United States, he said, was deeply concerned by the attack on a foreign diplomat in Kabul.

“We call for a full and transparent investigation,” he added.

The statement comes after snipers shot at the Pakistani head of mission as he was heading to the residential section of the embassy after Friday prayers.

However, his security guard, Sepoy Israr Muhammad, was shot as he protected the Head of Mission Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani.

Subsequently, emergency health services were called to the embassy, and the sepoy was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Peshawar.

The head of mission was also temporarily recalled even though Islamabad assured that the embassy would not be closed nor would the remaining staff be evacuated.

Islamabad did call on the interim government in Afghanistan to conduct investigations and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly while ensuring security of diplomatic staff.