CTD arrests four suspects in operations across Punjab

At least four suspects were apprehended for various crimes during operations across Punjab, The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police said on Saturday.

According to CTD spokesperson, operations against the terrorists were carried out after receiving tip offs.

During the operations, the officials said they recovered prohibited text and other items from the possession of suspects.

The suspects arrested were identified as Ali Raza, Ali Akbar, Zahir Mehmood and Naik Mohammad.

During the week, the CTD said that it had carried out 327 operations across Punjab and interrogated at least 14,000 people.

So far, some 39 FIRs registered and 42 arrests were made.