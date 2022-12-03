Decision to sell of SME Bank to be taken next week

The performance of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Finance Bank – which funds several small and medium businesses – have come under the microscope and a decision on the bank’s future is now expected to be taken next week.

This was decided as Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar presided over an inter-ministerial meeting to examine the performance of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Finance Bank.

The meeting reviewed the financial health of SME Bank and its potential for privatization.

The meeting was followed by a detailed presentation on SME Bank’s profile, performance, and equity position by the bank’s president.

However, a definite plan and next steps regarding the future of the bank will be decided next week based on feedback from all the stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmed, President SME Bank Dilshad Ali Ahmed, Chairman SECP, Secretary Privatization, Special Secretary Finance and other senior officers from Finance and SME Bank.