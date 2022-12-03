Carrier paid apps on Google’s Play Store suspended in Pakistan

Carrier paid applications on Google Play Store have became unavailable for download in Pakistan after the central bank refused to release payments worth $34 million to the global technology giant.

Apps which were previously available through a system called Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), became unavailable with the download option disappearing.

The option only appeared if a user connected their credit or debit card to the store for direct payment of apps.

This would force Pakistani users of Google Play Store to go through a banking channel to access their apps.

Last month, The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had decided to change the payment method to prevent external transfer of US dollars in the country through the direct carrier billing (DCB) system.

The central bank had thus frozen payment of around $34 million per year through mobile firms to international service providers, such as Google, Amazon, Meta, Netflix and others.

Under this system, anyone who had bought or subscribed to an application on the Google Play Store by opting to pay via their phone bill, these costs were then to be settled by the subscriber’s telecom carrier with the global services providers.