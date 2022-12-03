Trump card: Sanaullah says no decision taken yet on no-trust move in Punjab

The government seems to have softened its stance somewhat after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan offered talks, with Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday stating that no decision has been taken thus far to bring a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Speaking to the media outside the Lahore Anti-Narcotics Court, where he was appearing in the 15 kilogram heroin smuggling case on Saturday, Sanaullah was asked whether the ruling coalition in the center had decided on bringing a no-trust motion against the provincial chief minister to thwart the threat of assemblies being dissolved.

The federal interior minister said that no decision has been taken on bringing the move.

He added that another consultative meeting on the next step in the provincial assemblies is scheduled for later today.

With regards to Imran’s offer for talks, he said that in a democracy, no single political party can move ahead without discussions and negotiations, and that it is necessary to take each other along.

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif will be in Pakistan to lead the election campaign, no matter in which month the elections take place.

Asked about his drugs case, Sanaullah sarcastically said that perhaps he and Imran should both undergo blood tests to learn who actually consumes drugs.

‘No trust on U-turn Khan’

Separately, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar on Saturday said that Imran Khan is known for backing off from his commitments.

“During his tenure, he never agreed on getting together with the opposition, but now he is inviting the leader of opposition for table talks,” Tarar said.

While terming Imran’s move for talks with the opposition as “positive”, Tarar dismissed it as “hollow”.

He said that we will hold and contest elections in which ever assembly is dissolved by PTI.