Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar’s deputation to UN approved

The federal government has approved the deputation of Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar as an advisor to the United Nations (UN).

Shahkar will now spend the next two years in New York, advising them on policing matters until his retirement in 2024.

Approval for his international deputation was granted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

A notification issued in this regard read that Shahkar will be deputed in the Police Division, Office of Rule of Law and Security Institution, Department of Peace Operations at the UN Headquarters in New York.

An officer in basic pay scale grade 22. Shahkar’s appointment has been approved until his retirement on December 29, 2024

Political infighting

Earlier, Imran Khan had expressed his displeasure over delays in registering the FIR for the Wazirabad attack on him and his party leadership.

A deadlock emerged after Imran wanted to include the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military officer.

Later the decision was taken to remove Punjab IG from the post.