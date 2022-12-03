Govt okays import of 33,000MT of urea

A key economic body of the federal government on Friday okayed the import of 33,000 metric tons of Urea apart from approving a move to reschedule a loan from Japan.

This was directed on Friday during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), chaired by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Others who attended the meeting included Federal Ministers for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries, Securities Exchange Commission (SECP) chairman, other senior officers attended the meeting in person. Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed joined the meeting online.

Debt restructuring

During the meeting, thje Ministry of Economic Affairs presented a summary on G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).

The ministry explained that this debt relief was announced in April 2020 for International Development Association (IDA) eligible countries to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Under this initiative debt relief was provided through the suspension of principle and interest payments.

G-20 Finance Ministers had extended debt relief for a further period of six months (July – Dec, 2021).

In this regard, the ECC allowed the Economic Affairs Ministry to sign a debt rescheduling agreement with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for debt suspension of a Covid related sum of around $26.15 million.

Urea import

The Industries and Production Ministry submitted a summary for the award of the third International Urea Tender. The tender opened December 1, 2022.

After deliberation, the ECC approved the lowest bid on offer.

The bid was from Swiss Singapore Overseas PTE Ltd to supply urea at $551 per metric ton for 33,000 MT of urea on Cost and Freight (CFR) bulk basis.

The shipment will cost Pakistan $18.183 million.

Supplementary grants

The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grants/ Supplementary Grants: