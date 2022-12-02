Pakistan lodges strong protest with Afghanistan over embassy attack

Following the assassination attempt on Pakistan Embassy Head of Mission Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani, Islamabad on Friday registered a strong protest with Kabul and demanded enhanced security measures for its staff across the war-torn country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Friday evening summoned the Afghan Chargé d’Affaires.

Foriegn Office Afghanistan and West Asia Additional Secretary conveyed Pakistan’s grave concern over the serious incident. Further, he expressed Islamabad’s deep concern and anguish over the attack.

The official reminded that security and protection of Pakistan’s diplomatic Missions and personnel across Afghanistan was the responsibility of the Afghan Interim Government and that this incident was an extremely serious security lapse

He underscored that perpetrators of this attack must be apprehended and brought to justice urgently while an investigation must be launched into the serious breach of security of the embassy premises.

Kabul was further urged to take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the diplomatic premises, officers and staff working in Pakistan’s Mission in Kabul and Consulates in Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif.

Attack perpetrated by common enemy

Calling the attack “highly unfortunate”, the Afghan Chargé d’Affaires said that the attack had likely been perpetrated by a common enemy of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The attack has been condemned by the Afghan leadership in the strongest possible terms at the highest level, the Afghan diplomat said.

He added that the security of the Pakistani Diplomatic Missions had already been beefed up and assured that the Afghan authorities would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

Meanwhile, Kabul police claimed to have arrested an armed individual from the vicinity of the embassy in Kabul.

Embassy to stay open

The Foreign Office further clarified that despite Friday’s attack, the embassy in Kabul will not close.

Moreover, the foriegn office in a statement said that there were no plans to withdraw diplomats from Kabul. “Pakistan is in contact with the interim government in Afghanistan and enhanced security measures are being taken to protect Pakistani diplomatic personnel and missions in Afghanistan,” it said.