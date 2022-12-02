At what cost: PTI govt nearly doubled subsidies to lower impact of global fuel price hikes

As global energy prices skyrocketed amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Pakistan followed much of the world to subsidize costly fuel imports in a double whammy for the national economy but a populist move to soften the blow for the public.

This was detailed in a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) out on Friday.

The report noted that between December 2020 - December 2021, when much of the world was mired in the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Pakistan, along with countries like Afghanistan, Middle East and North America (MENA) the Caucasus and Central Asia regions, who were subsidizing nearly half of the cost increases in fuel prices and passing the rest on to the public.

But from January 2022 - April 2022 – covering the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the value of the subsidy nearly doubled to effectively subsidize around 80% of the fuel price, passing on around only 20% of the increased fuel cost to the public.

On energy efficiency, it said that in 2021, Pakistan introduced minimum energy performance standards (MEPS) for industrial electric motors.

Unlike other countries who implemented it for new motors, Pakistan introduced the labels for refurbished and second-hand motors.

Energy efficiency

In other countries across the world , Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a drive towards boosting energy efficiency, creating “huge potential” to tackle high prices, security and climate change, the IEA said on Friday.

Governments have scaled up fossil fuel subsidies to cushion the blow of rising energy costs on households in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, which has disrupted gas supplies and stoked prices.

The report from the IEA found that it had also prompted policymakers and consumers to shrink their power use, causing record investment in energy efficiency measures, like building renovations, and infrastructure for public transport and electric cars.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol said after the oil shocks of the 1970s, governments pushed “substantial improvements” in energy efficiency, particularly in cars, appliances and buildings.

“Amid today’s energy crisis, we are seeing signs that energy efficiency is once again being prioritized,” he said.

“Energy efficiency is essential for dealing with today’s crisis, with its huge potential to help tackle the challenges of energy affordability, energy security and climate change.”

According to the IEA research, governments, industry and households invested a record $560 billion this year in energy efficiency measures.

Preliminary IEA data for 2022 also suggests that the global economy used energy 2% more efficiently than it did in 2021, almost double the rate of the past five years.

Annual improvements would need to rise to 4% to meet decarbonization goals by mid-century, the IEA said.

But it said if current trends continue to improve, 2022 “could mark a vital turning point” for efficiency, adding that developments this year have “changed the dynamics of energy markets for decades to come”.

Recent government initiatives to boost efficiency in buildings, cars and industry have included legislation in Europe, Japan and the United States that add up to hundreds of billions of dollars in spending.

The IEA said that one in every eight cars sold globally is now electric.

Building codes are also being updated across the world, it said, while there is growing energy efficiency awareness among consumers.

In Southeast Asia, all governments were developing policies for efficient cooling, which the IEA said was “vital for a region with one of the fastest rates of growth in electricity demand”.

Meanwhile, global sales of heat pumps are expected to hit record levels in 2022, driven by surging demand in Europe, where almost three million are expected to be sold this year – up from 1.5 million in 2019.