PTI collected a million pounds through public listed company in UK

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly raised around a million Great British Pounds (GBP) through a public listed company, but did not properly declare the source of the income to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Moreover, only partial declaration of the funds raised was made to the British government.

Documents to this end obtained by SAMAA TV Investigation Unit (SIU) showed that the company had actively raised funds from 2014 to 2021. During this period, it raised a total of over £1.8 million.

The documents show that in 2018, £70,000 were raised, another £339,000 were raised in 2019, £20,000 in 2020 and another £300,000 in 2021.

However, the firm, two of whose directors are British citizens, only submitted records of £564,000 to the British government in September 2021.

According to the law it is prohibited to raise funds from a publicly listed company.

PTI response

SIU reached out to PTI leaders Asad Umar and Omer Ayub to ask about the company and the ties it had to PTI.

Ayub and Umar confirmed that the company raised funds for PTI and that it was a publicly listed company.

Omer Ayub said that the money was transferred to Pakistan via a proper banking channel and that all such monies were declared to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“All details have been shared with ECP,” he said.

He added that British authorities were informed that the funds were being raised for political activities.

On declaring the funds to the tax authorities, he said that the funds being collected currently will be declared in returns for the ongoing fiscal year.

When asked that it was illegal for a political party to collect funds from a foreign national or public listed company, the PTI leader, however refused to answer.