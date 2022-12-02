Govt told to prove Imran knew courts order before telling workers to go to D-Chowk

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday asked the government to prove that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan knew of the court’s order and that he had willfully violated it when directing workers to move towards D-Chowk during the May 25 rally towards Islamabad.

This was stated on Friday by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) comprising Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, as it heard a petition filed by the government to invoke contempt of court against Imran for violating the court’s orders barring the PTI chief from heading into the red zone and staging a rally.

During the hearing Salman Butt, the legal representative for federal interior ministry, told the court that Imran Khan was aware of the court’s decision. Despite that, he directed his workers to head towards D-chowk where he would stage a protest.

Butt argued that PTI leader Asad Umar was with Imran Khan and then provided assurance to the the court.

Earlier, PTI had told the court that while verbal assurances were given to the court by senior PTI leaders, they were unable to reach and adequately convey to Imran Khan the directions of the court.

During the hearing, Justice Naqvi asked Butt to explain why the government application was maintainable.

He further remarked that the original May 25 case had been dismissed as invalid, so how could a contempt of court case be filed for it.

Justice Naqvi said that the government must prove that Imran Khan was aware of the court order before violating it.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that Imran Khan did not directly give the court any assurance that he would not go to D-Chowk.

“If there is any misrepresentation, then it will be on behalf of Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry,” the court observed.

Butt, however, argued that Imran Khan was aware of the court’s decision but despite that he issued a call to march towards D-Chowk.

He further said that it was Asad Umar who had assured the court of this and that he was also present with Imran Khan.

It is clear from the record that repeated misrepresentations were made to the court, Butt argued.

The court said that the purpose of taking notice of contempt of court was to implement their decisions; the court has no intention punish anyone for contempt of court.

Justice Yahya Afridi inquired that the institutions have provided the information to the court, now it is the responsibility of the court to take what action the court will take.

Later the court adjourned the hearing until next week.