Govt rejects Imran’s offer for ‘conditional talks’

Shortly after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan offered the government to hold talks over the next general elections, the government out rightly rejected any conditional talks.

Federal Minister for Planning and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Friday categorically rejected Imran’s offer, saying nothing can be settled if talks are conditional.

He said that government would conduct elections after the incumbent government completes its constitutional term.

Iqbal said that two major provinces of the country are still reeling from heavy damage caused by super floods and thousands remain displaced.

In such a situation, he said, they cannot think of going to polls.

Meanwhile, Information minister Maryam Aurangzeb curtly rejected Imran’s offer, stating that “General election will be conducted on October, 2023.”

Earlier on Friday, Imran invited the federal government to talks on holding general elections, adding that if he dissolves the assemblies in two provinces, then around 66% of the country will have to go to polls.

When all these parties in the ruling coalition go to polls, then the government would come to a standstill.