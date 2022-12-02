Govt decides to temporarily recall head of Kabul diplomatic mission

Unidentified armed men on Friday afternoon fired upon Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Kabul. They targeted the head of mission Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani, but only injured a security official guarding him.

Pakistan has now decided to temporarily recall the head of mission over safety concerns even as the Afghan Taliban launched a search operation for the suspects.

Officials of the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday afternoon that the embassy had been attacked by unidentified armed men.

They said that the head of mission at the embassy was heading to the residential section after offering Friday prayers when gunshots rang out.

The head of mission remained safe but a member of his security detail, Sepoy Israr Mohammad, was critically injured.

Emergency health services have been called to the embassy to provide medical care, but it was not immediately clear what were the nature of injuries which were sustained by the injured official.

The official was later rushed to hospital for medical care.

There had been threats to the embassy from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State (Da’ish).

Initial investigations show that the a sniper attack was mounted from an elevated position around the sprawling embassy.

Action demanded

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office later on Friday, the government strongly condemned the assassination attempt against the head of mission and the attack against the embassy compound in Kabul.

“The interim government of Afghanistan must immediately hold thorough investigations in this attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account, and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan,” it said.

Search operation

Following the attack, the Afghan Taliban government launched a search operation in the areas around the embassy.

There were reports that they faced resistance from one apartment block, including heavy firing.

PM condemns attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned the “dastardly” assassination attempt on the head of mission.

He saluted the bravery of the security guard who was injured in the attack, stating that he took a bullet to save the life of the Pakistani diplomat.

He exhorted Kabul to take swift action over the attack.

“I demand immediate investigation and action against perpetrators of this heinous act,” Shehbaz said.

Later, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also posted a tweet, stating that he had spoken to the head of mission and called on the Afghan interim government to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic staff.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, who had visited Kabul earlier this week, also condemned the attack.

The head of mission, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani was appointed to the post in Kabul a month ago in early November.