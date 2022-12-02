Another female YouTuber molested in India

Mhyochi, a female YouTuber from South Korea, was molested in the streets of Mumbai, India by two hooligans.

A video of the incident went viral on social media in which a young man came very close to her and tried to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

In the video, one of the accused was seen dragging the YouTuber by her hand as she shouts “no” multiple times.

As the woman began to walk away from the scene, the man reappeared on a motorcycle with a friend, offering her a ride while she told him that she did not want it.

The YouTuber also shared the video on her Twitter handle and wrote, “And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming.”

According to an Indian website, ANI, “The accused have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh (19) and Mohammad Naqib Sadarialam Ansari (20).”

The accused have been arrested by the Mumbai Police.