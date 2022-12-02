Videos » Game Set Match LIVE 🔴 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shahid Afridi | 2nd Dec 2022 LIVE 🔴 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shahid Afridi | 2nd Dec 2022 Dec 02, 2022 LIVE 🔴 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shahid Afridi | 2nd Dec 2022 Recommended PM Shehbaz approves Lt Gen Faiz Hameed’s early retirement application Another female YouTuber molested in India Pantone reveals ‘color of the year 2023’ Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Shaan Shahid takes a dig at Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed Everything happened because of my family: Rabi Pirzada on infamous videos Significance of Malacca cane used as Pakistan army chief command stick