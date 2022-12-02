PM, others express grief over demise of veteran journalist Imran Aslam

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of seasoned journalist Imran Aslam.

In a statement on Friday, he said Imran Aslam had an eminent place in the journalistic community. He said Imran Aslam’s services for development of media will always be remembered.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the death of Imran Aslam and paid tribute to his contribution to the field of journalism.

President Alvi prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also expressed condolences on the death of President of Geo Group Imran Aslam.

In her condolence message, she said that Imran Aslam had a brilliant journalistic career and his journalistic services will always be remembered.

Senator Sherry Rehman, US Embassy and others also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family wishing that Allah Almighty grant the deceased highest ranks in the heaven.