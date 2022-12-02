JUI claims errors were made in some translations of Holy Quran

The Jamiat Ulama e Islam (JUI) on Friday claimed that an incorrect translation had been made in some copies of the Holy Quran. It prompted the national assembly’s deputy speaker to direct the government to stop publishing and dissemination of all such copies.

During a specially summoned meeting of the National Assembly on Friday, chaired by Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, the matter of inaccurate translations of the Holy Quran was raised.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that incorrect translations were made in some copies of the Holy Quran while controversial sentences related to Shariah and Usury were also used in the book of Aina Imranyat at the Allama Iqbal Open University.

He demanded the Punjab government to take action on the issue.

JUI member Maulana Akbar Chitrali said that sentences included in the textbook claimed that the prohibition of interest and maintaining the veil were an obstacle in the path of national development.

JUI member Shahida Akhtar Ali blamed the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the issue.

The deputy speaker directed the government to take action and remove the books from shelves and take action against the publishers.

Further proceedings of the meeting were adjourned until December 12.