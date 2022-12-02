Heavy traffic on Karachi roads takes heavy toll on motorcyclists

The road traffic injuries in Karachi have so far claimed 165 lives during the ongoing year. Among them, 116 were motorcyclists, SAMAA Digital learned on Friday.

Earlier, Karachi Traffic Police (KTP) did not permit heavy traffic to ply on the roads during daylight hours. However, in 2022, the police became lenient and allowed heavy traffic during the day - which is what led to the significant number of road mishaps.

Prior to 2022, the traffic police strictly ensured that heavy traffic do not come on the roads till 11pm.

KTP data shows that among 165 deaths, 10 people succumbed to injuries when hit by public transport vehicles, 12 by water tankers, 14 by trucks and oil tankers, 20 by heavy-duty trucks and 37 people by other vehicles.

The data establishes heavy traffic as the major factor in road traffic accidents because drivers violate the laws.