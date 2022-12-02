Pantone reveals ‘color of the year 2023’

Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2023 was revealed on Thursday, and it’s a vibrant magenta called ‘Viva Magenta’.

The worldwide color authority releases its Color of the Year every December, and its 2023 pick, released Thursday, is a vivid cousin of the red family.

Company went on to call the shade “audacious, witty, and inclusive to everyone”.

The Pantone Color Institute selected these colors to represent current trends in a wide variety of industries, such as fashion, cosmetics, technology, design, and interior decorating.

Animated red, bursting with energy; this is how Pantone Color Institute senior director Leatrice Eiseman describes the color. The Institute recommends looking to mother nature for ideas.

The difficulties of the last two years due to the COVID-19 epidemic were taken into account by the institution while choosing the yearly color.

It was time to pick a shade that symbolizes optimism, power, and motion.

When compared to 2021’s veri peri, a fervently blue tone heavily influenced by technology, this is a novel and exciting approach to an original thought.