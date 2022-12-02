Faisalabad man makes UAE flag the size of world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa

For Faisalabad resident Muhammad Usman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) represents more than just another country in the Middle East. It is a country which is just like a brother to Pakistan.

That love prompted Usman to create by hand a flag of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is as long as the size of the world’s tallest building – also located in the UAE – the Burj Khalifa.

The 2,750 feet long paper flag was made within a span of a month and a half using paper. He added that four to five people including Usman contributed in making the flag.

Dressed in a special jacket embellished with pictures of Pakistan and UAE flags and UAE’s founder Sheikh Zayed, Usman said that he had made the flag specifically for UAE’s 51st National Day celebrations which commenced on Friday.

“I want to display the Pakistani flag on the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, on August 14 and UAE’s flag on December 2,” he said, adding that UAE had always been on the forefront in helping Pakistan during its difficult times and this was but a small gesture to repay the kindness of Emirati brothers.

Usman appealed the foreign ministry, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan and all other related institutions to support him in his dream to unfurl the flag from the top of Burj Khalifa.

The flag created by Usman could possibly be the longest flag of the UAE ever created.

The largest flag flown in the world measures 27,494 square feet and the record is currently held by Egyptian Gharbaly.

Earlier in 2019, a 6,624.016 foot-long flag was unveiled in Kuwait to break the then-Guinness World Record.