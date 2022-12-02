Country’s trade deficit shrinks by 30.14% in first five months of FY23

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrowed by 30.14% in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year, dropping to $14.4 billion against a deficit of $20.62 billion.

Monthly data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) shows the imports falling from $32.98 billion to $26.34 billion in July-November compared to last year.

With flood damages and flagging economic situation in the country, the commercial activities also took a downturn, with exports falling 3.5% in five months to $11.93 billion.

However, November saw the trade deficit shrinking from $4.99 billion to $2.88 billion against last year.

Similarly, on year-over-year basis, the imported goods in November decreased by 33.6% while the exports in the same month also dropped by 18.3%, compared to the same period last year.

The import bill has been going downward since the start of the current fiscal year, with imports falling by 10.4% in July, 7.7% in August, 19.7% in September, 27.2% in October, and 33.6% in November compared to 2021, according to the PBS data.

Compared to October 2022, the exports in November 2022, decreased by 0.63% to $2.36 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit increased by 23.59% in November.