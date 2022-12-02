Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Cricket legend Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital after health scare

Former test batter was commenting in ongoing test match between Australia, West Indies
Samaa Web Desk Dec 02, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

Australian cricket icon Ricky Ponting was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a health scare during the first Test between Australia and the West Indies in Perth.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, the Channel 7 pundit was taken to a Perth hospital at lunchtime on day three and hence missed the afternoon broadcasts.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, on the third day of the Test match, Ponting complained of feeling ill and went to the hospital for preventative heart tests.

It has been a heartbreaking year for Australian cricket, with the sudden passing in March of both Ponting’s former cricket academy mentor Rod Marsh and legendary spin bowler Shane Warne.

Cricket

ricky ponting

australian cricketer

hospitalize

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div