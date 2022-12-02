Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 1pm | 2nd December 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 1pm | 2nd December 2022 Dec 02, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 1pm | 2nd December 2022 Recommended PM Shehbaz approves Lt Gen Faiz Hameed’s early retirement application ‘Significant’ scene was cut from The Crown, reveals Humayun Saeed PSX under pressure as index sheds 323.24 points Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Significance of Malacca cane used as Pakistan army chief command stick Did Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman convert to Islam? Shaan Shahid takes a dig at Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed