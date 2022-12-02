‘Significant’ scene was cut from The Crown, reveals Humayun Saeed

Humayun Saeed revealed that an important scene was not included in the final cut of The Crown that showed Diana confessing to convert to Islam.

The Merey Paas Tum Ho actor was invited on the latest episode of Mazaaq Raat, where he shared insights to his time shooting for The Crown.

The show is based on the late Queen Elizabeth II, her reign, and her struggle to balance her personal life and the “crown”.

The Pakistani actor was starred in the fifth season of the show, in which he played Dr Hasnat Khan, the love interest of Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki.

During the interview, the Bin Roye actor disclosed that a very dramatic scene from the show couldn’t make it to the final cut, and he believes that it would have looked great on screen.

According to him, the scene features an exchange between Lady Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Dr Hasnat Khan (Humayun Saeed), where the former tells him that she is ready to convert to Islam.

He added that he ‘loved that scene’ but because the creators can’t extend the time of an episode more than an hour, they had to cut it from the show.