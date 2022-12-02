PM Shehbaz approves Lt Gen Faiz Hameed’s early retirement application

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday approved Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed’s application seeking early retirement.

The request for early retirement by Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was refered to PM Shehbaz by the defence ministry.

His name was included in the list of six nominated candidates for the appointment of new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The name of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed ranked sixth on the list, however, General Asim Munir got the honor to get appointed as the new army chief of Pakistan.

Soon after the appointment, Lt Gen Faiz had applied for early retirement.