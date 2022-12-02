England all out in first innings scoring mammoth 657

England ended their first innings on 657 all out on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The Green Shirts did a good job of keeping the score at 17–0 until lunch.

England batters were relentless as the English team humiliated Pakistan in the first test match of the ongoing historic series.

The pair of Crawley and Dukett provided a 233-run opening stand.

Apart from that the English team broke various records in the first innings.

First time in history, four batters scored century on the opening day of a Test

First time in history, over 500 runs have been scored on opening day of a Test.

With 86 fours and 9 sixes, England set a new record for most boundaries in a Test innings.