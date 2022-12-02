PHOTOS: This Deepika Padukone lookalike will leave you startled

A digital creator Rijuta Ghosh Deb will leave you baffled with her uncanny resemblance with Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone.

Deb has become an overnight sensation after her pictures went viral on social media. People are saying that they can’t spot the difference between the two.

She is a digital creator, originally from Kolkata, India.

She has taken the internet by storm with her captivating pictures and her resemblance to the Bajirao Mastani actor.

Take a look at Rijuta Ghosh Deb’s photos.

Photo: Rijuta Ghosh Deb/Instagram

Photo: Rijuta Ghosh Deb/Instagram

Photo: Rijuta Ghosh Deb/Instagram

Photo: Rijuta Ghosh Deb/Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Photo: Rijuta Ghosh Deb/Instagram

Photo: Rijuta Ghosh Deb/Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Photo: Rijuta Ghosh Deb/Instagram

Photo: Rijuta Ghosh Deb/Instagram

Photo: Rijuta Ghosh Deb/Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Photo: Rijuta Ghosh Deb/Instagram

Photo: Rijuta Ghosh Deb/Instagram

Photo: Rijuta Ghosh Deb/Instagram