Rupee witnesses another day of stability against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded another rare day of stability on Friday against the US dollar during trading in the interbank market.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the last working day, the value of rupee showed no difference against the US dollar.

After a marginal recovery on Thursday, the current spot rate of rupee settled at Rs223.69 against the US dollar.

Previously, the value of the Pakistani rupee remained unchanged for three consecutive days, settling at Rs223.95, with a zero change in value against the greenback.

However, last Friday saw the rupee’s spot rate dropping by two paisas.

Open market

In the open currency market, the value of rupee increased to Rs231.50, respectively.

However, the rate to buy the US dollar also changed to Rs229.25.