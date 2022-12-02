Watch Live
Rupee depreciates to Rs224 against US dollar

Greenback appreciates by 31 paisas during early trading in interbank
Samaa Web Desk Dec 02, 2022
<p>Photo: SAMAA</p>

The Pakistani rupee, after seeing a day’s nominal improvement, reverted to its failing destiny against the US dollar during early trading in the interbank market.

After being stable for a week with a marginal recovery on Thursday, the current spot rate of rupee settled at a low of Rs224, losing 31 paisas during early morning trading against the restive US dollar.

Previously, the value of the Pakistani rupee remained unchanged for three consecutive days, settling at Rs223.95, with a zero change in value against the greenback.

However, last Friday saw the rupee’s spot rate dropping by two paisas.

Open market

In the open currency market, the value of rupee increased to Rs231.50, respectively.

However, the rate to buy the US dollar also changed to Rs229.25.

