After mocking Elon Musk, Kanye West’s Twitter account gets suspended

Ye, aka Kanye West, had his Twitter account suspended by Elon Musk for violating Twitter’s rules and posting antisemitic remarks.

This is the first time that Kanye West’s account has been suspended after Elon Musk took over Twitter.

Musk explained to Mega founder Kim Dotcom that Ye’s account was suspended for “incitement to violence” rather than the musician’s “unflattering” photo of Musk.

Earlier today, West went on a Twitter rant, during which he posted an image that combined the Nazi Swastika and the Star of David.

He also said that he liked Hitler.

Not long later, he announced on Truth Social that he was temporarily suspended from Twitter.

Musk later explained that he “tried his best” to get West to stop violating Twitter’s rules, but the rapper still kept posting stuff that was considered an encouragement to violence.