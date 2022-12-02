Balochistan police arrest Azam Swati, takes him to Quetta

Balochistan police Friday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati and took him to Quetta.

He has been accused of controversial tweets against senior military officers.

Cases have been registered against him in various cities of the country, including Quetta over the controversial tweets against senior military officers.

A day ago, the Islamabad judicial magistrate ordered the authorities to send him to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Swati had already been on physical remand till December 3 while FIA had requested the court that he should be sent to jail on judicial remand.

Background

In a sequence of messages posted on the social media site Twitter, Swati, who is currently out on bail for posting controversial tweets against the armed forces, reacted to a tweet posted by a Twitter user.

He abused senior military officers, including outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and another senior officer.

Swati said that a senior military officer ‘will have to pay the price’ and that ‘he will go against him on every forum’.

Following his tweet, he was arrested on November 27 for threatening and abusing senior military officers.

He was also arrested under the same provisions the last month.

On October 13, the FIA had raid Swati’s house in Chak Shehzad, Islamabad at 3am and arrested him.

FIA booked him for inciting people against the chief of army staff through controversial tweets.

The senator has been granted bail in the case against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.