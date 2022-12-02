Fog takes over different cities, highways

As winter has started gaining ground across Pakistan, the commuters in different cities are facing visibility issues amid severe fog.

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) have urged the drivers to use front and rear fog lights and avoid unnecessary driving.

Drivers are also requested to avoid speeding while maintaining distance with the next vehicle.

However, in case of any information and assistance, the travelers can use the Humsafar app or contact on police helpline number 130.

Karachi

Visibility in Karachi reduced to 4 kilometers due to light fog. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius with 71% humidity on Friday morning.

The winds in city are expected to blow at a speed of 5km per hour.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted the intensity of cold in Karachi to increase in coming days.

Motorways closed

Motorway M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura was closed due to heavy fog early morning while M3 Lahore Multan from Faizpur to Rajana and Lahore Sialkot Motorway were also closed.

Besides this, Motorway M1 from Peshawar Toll Plaza to Burhan and Swat Expressway from Colonel Sher Khan to Ismaila were closed too.

Weather predictions

PMD predicted Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Malakand and Bajaur will experience light rain and light snow on the mountains today.

However, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy in upper districts of Punjab while foggy in Faisalabad, Jhelum, Lahore, Mangala, Hafizabad, Jauharabad, Sialkot, Narowal during night and morning hours.

Cold and dry weather to persist in most districts of Balochistan and Sindh.