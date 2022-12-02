PSX under pressure as index sheds 323.24 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued a bearish trend since the interest rate hike was announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The KSE-100 benchmark opened the trading in red at 42,365.11 points on Friday morning, which was then raised to 42,419.27 points.

However, an early rally of around 77.67 points saw the index rise to the day’s high of 42,471.19 points.

Meanwhile, the news of the financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has brought about a modest optimism throughout the economy, prompting a slight upward trend.

So far, the most active stock contributing to the decline of the index includes the automobile assembler, with a change of 3.36%.

Earlier on Thursday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 42,393.52 points from the previously closed value of 42,348.63 on Wednesday.