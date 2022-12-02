Everything happened because of my family: Rabi Pirzada on infamous videos

Rabi Pirzada - after three years - has opened up about her video leak scandal that how she was devastated by people’s reaction.

The former Pakistani pop singer was invited to Nadir Ali Podcast recently, where she revealed that everything happened because of her family.

During the interview, Ali asked the Beqadra singer about the time her private videos got leaked and how she coped up with the backlash.

She replied that whatever happened in her life was because of her family and so it didn’t create any problem between them.

However, she said, she doesn’t want to discuss it further because of some issues, terming it a ‘tragedy of her life’.

She added that she was shattered by people’s words and behaviors. They made a fun out of someone’s misery just for few likes and views.

The incident was so overwhelming for her as Rabi Pirzada said that she used to curse people while standing in front of Khana Kaaba.

Later in the podcast, Ali asked her where she had disappeared after the event because she had abandoned her social media accounts where she used to be active quite frequently.

She said that she was devastated by people’s reaction at that time but that pushed her towards Allah.

She believes that everything that has happened in her life was for her own good.