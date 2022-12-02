Supreme Court reinstates Ghulam Dogar as Lahore CCPO

Surpeme Court (SC) on Friday reinstated Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the Lahore Police chief.

The federal government had suspended Dogar as the Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) apparently for not ensuring security of the Governor House during a protest by PTI workers against the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan during the long march.

Earlier, sources had revealed that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the gunshot attack on ex-PM Imran Khan in Wazirabad has stopped working.

Sources told that the two member bench of the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) revoked the decision against suspension of the Lahore CCPO Dogar.

Hence, his suspension from the post, which was previously revoked by Lahore High Court (LHC), came into effect again.

Therefore, as per rules, a suspended public servant cannot head a JIT.