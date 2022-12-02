This WhatsApp feature will make it easier for you to track old messages

WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by Meta, has begun rolling out an updated beta for iOS users that allows them to filter their message searches by the date they were sent or received.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature enables users to quickly navigate to a certain date inside a chat.

The most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77 has this functionality for some beta testers to utilize in their individual and group conversations.

If you wish to see whether the update has been applied to your account, you may do so by using the conversation’s search function.

If a calendar button appears, it means the feature is enabled on your WhatsApp account.

The functionality will become available to a wider audience in the following weeks, WABetaInfo.