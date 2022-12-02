Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Tech » Internet

This WhatsApp feature will make it easier for you to track old messages

At moment, it's only available for beta testers
Samaa Web Desk Dec 02, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by Meta, has begun rolling out an updated beta for iOS users that allows them to filter their message searches by the date they were sent or received.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature enables users to quickly navigate to a certain date inside a chat.

The most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77 has this functionality for some beta testers to utilize in their individual and group conversations.

If you wish to see whether the update has been applied to your account, you may do so by using the conversation’s search function.

If a calendar button appears, it means the feature is enabled on your WhatsApp account.

The functionality will become available to a wider audience in the following weeks, WABetaInfo.

social media

whatsapp

new feature

whatsapp beta

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div