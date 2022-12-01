Shah Rukh Khan celebrates filming in Saudi Arabia with Umrah

Bollywood superstar and a global cinema icon, Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday performed Umrah in Makkah.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is a practising Muslim and whose family hails from Peshawar in Pakistan, was in Saudi Arabia to shoot for his upcoming movie, ‘Dunki’.

Pictures showed Shah Rukh wearing a facemask while draping the white Ahram (two sheets of unsewn cloth) around him as he was escorted by security while performing the religious rites of Umrah.

In a message posted on his account on the social media site Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan thanked Saudi authorities for ensuring his shoot schedule went smoothly.

It ultimately helped Shah Rukh Khan spare some time to perform the short pilgrimage to Makkah.

Shah Rukh Khan has spent around two weeks in Saudi Arabia, shooting across the desert kingdom for his upcoming film and completed shooting on Wednesday.

The Bollywood actor is making the film along with filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani.

Taapsee Pannu will play the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan. It is the first time the duo is working on a project together.

Earlier, Hirani said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list, and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled, and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.