Freed by court, Sindh to detain suspects accused in Perween Rehman’s murder

The Sindh government has decided to detain for 90 days five men who had been acquitted and freed by the Sindh High Court over Perween Rehman’s murder.

The directions came from the Sindh Home Department on Thursday following a request made by the family.

In a letter, Rehman’s family claimed that they feared that after walking out of prison, the five men may perpetrate deadly violence against them.

The Sindh government subsequently decided not to release the suspects and detain them for another 90 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law.

The Sindh High Court had on November 22 decided to acquit five men accused of being involved in the 2013 murder of Orangi Pilot Project (OPP) Director Perween Rehman.

After eight years of litigation, an anti-terror court had sentenced the five men to life in prison for Rehman’s targeted murder. The decision was challenged, and last month, the court pronounced its decision.

The court had further directed that the suspects should be released from jail and allowed to walk free if they were not undergoing trial in any other case.