Sanguine politics: Elahi urges Imran to put assembly dissolution on pause

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) main coalition partner in Punjab, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has advised patience on the entire matter.

On Thursday, PML-Q leader and Punjab Chief Minister Chuadhry Parvez Elahi separately met with both, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PTI leader Parvez Khattak.

They discussed the current political situation and undertook a detailed review of the rules of business and procedure of the provincial assembly.

He added that they will give a comprehensive response to the opposition’s moves.

Later, in a sequence of messages posted on the social media site Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi responded to the opposition’s threats of moving a vote of no-confidence against the provincial government.

He said that the opposition was welcome to try another vote of no-confidence. He added that the opposition would fail in this the same way it had the last time.

“The opposition was dreaming with its eyes wide open,” he quipped, adding that a vote of no-confidence is all but a ruse because it simply does not have the requisite members in the house to pull it off.

Responding to threats that the federal government may impose Governor Rule in the province, Elahi said that as long as the provincial assembly is in session, the federal government cannot legally impose such a rule.

He reiterated that they are standing with PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s decision to resign from assemblies.

“There will not be a delay for even a second to dissolve the assemblies once Imran gives directions,” he said.

Inconclusive

A meeting of PTI parliamentary members was convened under PTI Senior Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi to deliberate on when the assembly should be dissolved.

One proposal was given to dissolve the assembly on December 20 was suggested.

However, there was no consensus on this option, and the meeting concluded without evolving consensus on any particular date.