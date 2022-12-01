Sherry Rehman among FT’s 25 most influential women

Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has been named amongst the top 25 most-influential women in the world.

Compiled by The Financial Times, the list was divided into three categories:

Leaders

Heros

Creators

Sherry Rehman has been included in the segment of ‘Leaders’ along with the likes of Barbados’ first female prime minister Mia Mottley, Colombia’s Vice President Francia Elena Marquez Mina and Finland’s first-ever female prime minister Sanna Marin.

In the foreword by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Rehman was described as a “Negotiator with grit”.

Sturgeon recalled Rehman’s leadership for Pakistan while navigating the global climate summit, COP27, and how the minister “gave a powerful account of the devastating floods in Pakistan.”

Further, she said that Rehman highlighted to the world the “injustice at the heart of climate change.”

“The bargain made between the global north and global south is not working,” Sturgeon recalled Rehman telling global leaders.

The power of Rehman’s argument forced the developed countries to listen to the plight of a developing country that is facing the brunt of their pollution.

“Her negotiating skills, her pragmatism in navigating the blocks that developed countries put in her way and her campaigning voice was instrumental in the progress on loss and damage at COP27,” Sturgeon said, pointing to the development of a global Loss and Damage Financial Facility.

“Her moral authority, representing communities suffering the impacts of climate change, led to the ground-breaking agreement to establish a fund that has given renewed hope to many in the global south,” Scotland’s First Minister said.

Sturgeon hoped that Rehman would continue in her campaign for climate justice, global financial reform and for the vital funds required to secure a future for those parts of Pakistan that will suffer the impact of this year’s floods for a long time to come.