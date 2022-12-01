Watch Live
Not in favor of Governor Rule but extreme actions have extreme outcomes: Ghulam Ali

Advises Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to return to NA
Samaa Web Desk Dec 01, 2022
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali on Thursday said that he is not in favor of Governor Rule in the province but did not rule out taking drastic action.

He said that he was sitting in a constitutional position and will take decisions according to it.

He also advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to return to the National Assembly.

The governor said that he is not in favor of Governor Rule, but he advised the KP government to not resort to the extreme which might force him to take drastic action.

