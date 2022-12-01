British High Commissioner rides a rickshaw to Pindi Stadium for Pak, Eng Test match

Christian Turner, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, reached the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in a vibrant tuktuk to attend the much-awaited match.

The British diplomat liked the vibrant and lively rickshaw as he took in the Pakistani version of desi culture and saw the Test match between both teams that had not been played in 17 years.

Turner, 50, posted a video while sporting an England-Pakistan jersey to show his support for both teams. He shocked everyone by fluently speaking Pothohari and Urdu.

He expressed his opinions in Urdu, stating that Pakistan and England had excelled in the sport of cricket.

He cited England’s victories in earlier T20 World Cup games as evidence that it is now appropriate to watch the action in a longer format.

Speaking with the rickshaw driver he said, “Raja Ji, let’s go to Pindi stadium to watch the match,” before hopping into the three-wheeler.

In a short period of time, the video received hundreds of likes and was shared on various social media platforms.