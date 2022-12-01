Shehbaz keen to extend support to Afghanistan

Pakistan on Thursday expressed its desire for a peaceful Afghanistan and vowed to extend all possible support to its western neighbor in this regard.

This was expressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday in a meeting with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

The meeting with Khar came a day after she led a delegation to Kabul to iron out several bilateral issues.

During their meeting at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad, Khar informed the prime minister about the outcome of her meetings with the interim Afghan leadership.

Shehbaz called upon the international community to play its role in improving the situation in Afghanistan as the warn-torn country faced the challenges of economy and security.