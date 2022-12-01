Sanaullah confirms TTP hand in Quetta blast, downplays impact

A day after a deadly suicide attack in Quetta, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday termed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as a serious threat but assured the nation that it doesn’t imply that things are going beyond control.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, he said that provincial governments - especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government - need to work effectively against the threat of terrorism while extending every kind of support from the center.

He said that TTP was behind the suicide blast in Quetta the other day but assured that the things were ‘under control’. However, he admitted that TTP taking responsibility of the suicide explosion was thus ‘alarming’.

The minister accused former prime minister Imran Khan for trying to destabilize the country, adding that the peace was tantamount to political stability.