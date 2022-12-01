Shaan Shahid takes a dig at Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed

Shaan Shahid believes that Fawad Khan should have worked harder on his Punjabi accent to delve into the character of “Maula Jatt”.

The Waar actor was recently invited to the SAMAA TV show Super Over, where the host of the show asked his review on Bilal Lashari casting Fawad Khan for the role of “Maula Jatt” and not him.

Show host Ahmed Ali Butt told Shaan that Lashari said that he didn’t cast Shahid for the role because he was a legend who had the potential to solely carry the whole movie.

The director added that he wanted a pair, so he cast, Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

To this, Shaan said that it depends on the director’s vision, if he wants to cast a pair, it absolutely his call.

However, Shaan said that he feels that the Hamza and Fawad didn’t do justice to the Punjabi language and accent.

As actors, one must not give excuses that they don’t speak a particular language; he added.

He contended that if any of Pakistani actors are cast in an English movie, would they have the same issue.

The actor said that it was difficult for him too in his initial days in the industry as he had come to Pakistan from New York.

He told that he had to watch many Punjabi movies to learn the trait.

Zarrar actor commended Humaima Malick on her incredible acting in The Legend Of Maula Jatt.

Later, during the interview, the host Butt asked him about his recent comments on Humayun Saeed.

The Khuda Kay Liye actor said that Humayun Saeed is one of the leading producers in the Pakistani entertainment industry, so it’s important for him to explore other genres too. He should avoid making sequels of movies, Shaan said.

He said that in his opinion if one has the opportunity and a platform, then he must look forward to introducing new genres in the Pakistani film industry.