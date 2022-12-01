How much levy are you paying on a liter of petrol?

Although the government has not hiked the prices of fuel products for the first fortnight of the last month of 2022, it has increased petroleum development levy (PDL) by more than Rs5 billion.

Before the recent hike in PDL, the consumers were already paying levy of Rs50 per liter on petrol.

Over the next 15 days, the government would collect more than Rs36 billion under PDL on petroleum goods, according to the official statement.

Of which, Rs25.96 billion will be extracted from petrol and Rs10.18 billion from high speed diesel.

As per the notification, the petroleum levy on high-speed diesel has been raised by Rs12.41 per liter, while the levy on regular diesel has been hiked from Rs12.59 to Rs25 per liter.

The document further states that the levy on kerosene has been raised from Rs5.98 to Rs7.1, and the levy on light diesel oil has been increased from Rs7.90 to Rs15.39 per liter.